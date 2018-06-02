200,000 meals packed by local volunteers; will be shipped to Haiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa.-- Hundreds of volunteers packed thousands of meals at Messiah College, in Cumberland County on Saturday. The goal was to pack 200,000 meals in just 12-hours!

More than 1,000 volunteers from the Lower Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America assembled the meals. Each consists of an easily digestible protein, carbohydrates and vitamins that are needed by malnourished children or adults; including high-quality, long-grain rice, vitamin-fortified crushed soy, dehydrated black beans and a vitamin spice blend.

Despite the long hours and hard work, volunteers are committed to the goal.

"Our goal right now is to pack 200,000 meals, so there's a nutritious packet of four meals that they're putting together. They put 36 of those packets into a box and all those boxes will be stacked up and shipped out," said Bishop Jim Dunlop, with Lower Susquehanna Synod Church.

100,000 of the meals were donated by Mighty Spark to "Kids Against Hunger."

All of the meals will be shipped to Haiti by Orphan Grain Train to benefit those in need.