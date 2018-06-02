Lancaster County girl burned in day after Christmas fire returns home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - It was a special reunion home for a young girl and her family after she was burned in a fire the day after Christmas.

Kely Maldonado came home Saturday after being in the hospital recovering from severe burns from a fire on December 27th, 2017. She was burned on more than 70 percent of her body, had 19 surgeries, along with countless hours of therapy.

Today, the Lancaster City Fire Department took Kely to her new home on Green Street. The fire chief says his department kept up with Kely's progress during her recovery and made sure not to miss the special moment she arrived home.

"People injured or burned, anything like that is tragic enough but having two children on Christmas night just really hurt a lot," said Ken Barton, battalion chief. "We've kind of followed their progress the whole time and it's just really great to see the fact that she is coming home and hopefully there's brighter days ahead. "

Kely was just eight at the time the fire happened, and celebrated her ninth birthday in the hospital.