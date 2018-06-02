Manor Township bridge damaged in storms

MANOR TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — The bridge carrying Central Manor Road over the West Branch of Little Conestoga Creek in Manor Township, Lancaster County, was closed to traffic early this morning after severe flooding caused extensive damage to the roadway approaches to the bridge.

Until repairs are made, the bridge will remain closed and traffic will be detoured by way of Letort Road, George Street and Route 999. The bridge is anticipated to be closed for around two weeks. Local police reported four to five inches of rainfall during the evening that caused the flooding.

Habecker Church Road was also damaged in last nights storms. Public Works crews are working on that situation.

SOURCE: PennDOT