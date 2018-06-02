× Pick-up truck crashes into mobile home in Dauphin County on Friday

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Crew responded to a mobile home in the 100 block of Jo-Lee Drive on Friday afternoon for a pick-up truck that drove into a mobile home.

Crews from the Lower Swatara Township Fire Company found a pick-up truck drove down an embankment and into a mobile home.

The driver got themselves out before fire crews arrived at the scene and was assisted by EMS.

The Red Cross is helping 2 adults and 2 children who lived in the home with food, clothing and shelter.