Police: Man hits brother on head with electric can opener

DENVER BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Lancaster County man is facing charges after police say he hit his brother in the head with an electric can opener.

Investigators say that on May 21st, Brian Ford, 37, of Denver, kicked in the door at his brothers house in Denver Borough and began to assault him.

Police say he then grabbed the electric can opener, and struck his brother in the head with it.

His brother was taken to Ephrata Hospital with cuts to his face and head.

Ford was located a short time later, and taken into custody.

Brian Ford is facing charges of Burglary and Simple Assault. He remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.