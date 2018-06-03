× UPDATE: 13 year-old reported missing has been found

CARLISLE BOROUGH, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — UPDATE: Police say the 13 year-old boy who was reported missing on Sunday was found at 1 p.m. on Sunday and taken home.

Police in Carlisle Borough are searching for a 13 year-old boy that was reported missing by his mother.

Brayden Lindsey, 13, was last seen at his home on West North Street on Saturday.

The boy’s mother told police that he left the house and was not where she thought he would be.

As of Sunday morning, he has not returned home.

Anyone with information on Brayden is asked to contact Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.