Bear sightings in Central PA – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten
Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Enjoying some dry time between thunderstorm chances later this week

Posted 4:07 PM, June 3, 2018, by

Highs tomorrow reach the low-70s for most locations.

RAIN ENDING MONDAY: Showers continue throughout the evening and into the very early morning hours of Monday. We dry out by sunrise for most locations. Morning lows will dip into the mid-to-upper 50s as clouds break just a bit, allowing a few peaks of sunshine on an otherwise mostly cloudy start to the week. Highs make it to the low-70s.

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES TUESDAY: A similar but drier start to Tuesday morning ahead of our next thunderstorm chance. A few rumbles between showers will be possible by the late afternoon into the evening with highs in the mid-70s. These storms are not expected to be severe.

We’ll enjoy some dry time by the middle of the week.

DRY BEFORE THE WEEKEND: We’re cooler Wednesday with lows around 50-degrees and a high right around 70-degrees by the afternoon with light northwesterly winds. Skies continue partly cloudy Wednesday into Thursday with a few degrees temperature jump into the mid-70s. Rain chance return Friday evening and into the weekend as well with highs near 80.

Have a great work week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long