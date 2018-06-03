× Man who claims to be KKK leader accused of assaulting girlfriend and threatening troopers

PEACHBOTTOM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa– A Peach Bottom Township man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting girlfriend after a night at the bar, and threatening the lives of troopers saying “he’s already going to hell, and is going to take somebody with him.”

The victim told troopers, Cain Vlad Dracul, 46, came home from a bar around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, woke her up and started to yell, accusing her of cheating on him. Police say that he repeatedly hit her in the face, pulled her hair, and told her she was going to die tonight.

She eventually was able to flee from him and call police, who responded around 2:00 a.m.

Dracul was taken into custody, but continued to scream and threaten the woman claiming to be a KKK leader and saying “I’m going to have me y people take care of you.”

While in custody, Dracul made threats against State Troopers and their families. He reportedly said they “better watch their backs” and that “he’s already going to hell, and he is going to take someone else with him.”

Dracul was eventually taken to York Hospital for a check-up after telling Troopers he had medical conditions.