Neighbors concerned over for-profit company looking to take over re-entry programs in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Dozens of people packed a town hall forum to discuss prison reform and re-entry programs in Lancaster County tonight.

Those concerned community members gathered at Tellus360.

They say they're against a private company, GEO group, taking over the county's re-entry programs.

That's because the company specializes in privatized corrections and detention; neighbors believe there could be a conflict of interest.

Currently, several nonprofits oversee the county's re-entry programs.

Organizers say a for-profit company would not understand the needs of Lancaster County residents coming out of prison.

"We're concerned because we have nonprofits in this community, collaborating together, trying to help people reentering the community. We believe these community organizations have a better grasp of whats going on in Lancaster County," said Jean Bickmire, the president of Have a Heart for Person in the Criminal Justice System.

Organizers say it's vital that people voice their opinion on the matter and can do so at the June 12th County Commissioners meeting at the Warwick Township Municipal Building.