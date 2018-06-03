Operation God Bless America travels from Pennsylvania to West Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENCASTLE, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. - The rain didn't stop hundreds of motorcycle riders remembering our veterans.

They hit the road travelling from Pennsylvania to West Virginia all to raise money for the Martinsburg V.A. Hospital.

The Operation God Bless America ride began in 1991 to let veterans and their families know their sacrifices have not gone unnoticed.

"The question is why isn't everybody else doing this? Our veterans have made a lot of sacrifices for us," said AJ Davendort, Operation God Bless America president. "The freedoms we enjoy daily was because of them. So everybody should be doing this to thank our veterans whether they're veterans themselves or somebody who has never served."

A total of $20,000 was raised from the ride Sunday. All the money will go into a fund to be used only for veterans.