× Police: Man attacks roommate when she gets home from work

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — An East Pennsboro Township man is facing charges after police say he attacked his roommate when she came home from work.

Police say that Reggie Bennett, 31, of the 400 block of North Duke Street, tackled the woman when she came home from work the night of May 26.

Investigators say Bennett slapped, punched, and stripped the woman of her clothes and shoved her outside. She was able to get back inside, but was slammed to the floor and choked.

The woman was able to escape and call police.

Bennett is charged with Strangulation and Simple assault.