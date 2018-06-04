Man involved in two shooting incidents in Harrisburg sentenced

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man involved in two shooting incidents in Harrisburg in 2016 will serve between 22 to 44 years in a state correctional institution, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Tristan Rogers was sentenced on May 30. The court imposed consecutive sentences for two counts of aggravated assault and persons not to possess firearms.

In the first incident — which occurred on June 12, 2016 at the victim’s residence — Rogers shot the victim in the leg during an argument. Prior to the shooting, Rogers pointed the gun at the victim’s sister, who entered the living room of the residence to see what was going on, the release says.

Three months later, on September 21, Rogers — riding in the backseat of a car — came across a vehicle that the same victim would sometimes drive. As the car drove by the Cadillac, Rogers fired six shots at it, according to the release. The victim, who received a call about the shooting, then drove to the block — accompanied by two friends — to see what had happened. While the three individuals were standing by the Cadillac, the car that Rogers was in circled back. Rogers then baited the victim out in the open, pointed his handgun out the window and fired nine shots, the release says.

The victim and his friends were able to take cover without being struck but an innocent bystander was shot in the right calf.