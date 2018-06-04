× Pennsylvania Lottery scratch off ticket winners claimed $181,081,726 in prize money last month

MIDDLETOWN — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Offs winners claimed $181,081,726 in prizes during May, including a $3 million top prize and four $1 million top prizes, according to figures released Monday by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

One of the million-dollar winners was sold at The Feed Store in Harrisburg, the Lottery says.

The $3 million prize winner was sold at a Shop ‘n Save in Pittsburgh.

The other million-dollar winners were sold at:

Sheetz, 101 Ronda Ct., N. Huntingdon, Westmoreland Co.

The Feed Store, 5810 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, Dauphin Co.

JR’s Mini Mart, 904 W. Arch St., Coal Township, Northumberland Co.

Sheetz, 101 Nichols St., Clearfield, Clearfield Co.

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during the month included:

Seven $300,000 prizes

Five $250,000 prizes

Seventeen $100,000 prizes

Scratch-Offs currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, prizes remaining and specific chances of winning found at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, are stated across all tickets produced in a game and not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.