× Update: Search called off in area of Route 30 bridge; man returns to shore unharmed

Update, 2:32 p.m.: A rescue team member at the scene told FOX43 that a man entered the water because he thought someone else jumped in, but there is no indication anyone else was in the water. The man who entered the water was unharmed. The search has been called off.

Original story

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police and emergency responders are on the Route 30 bridge searching for a man who witnesses say jumped into the Susquehanna River Monday afternoon.

According to police , an abandoned vehicle was located on the bridge in the area where the man reportedly jumped.

River rescue personnel from Lancaster and York Counties are assisting in the search, which is ongoing, police say.

Traffic delays are expected on Route 30.