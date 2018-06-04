× Sixers hire law firm to conduct investigation into Bryan Colangelo’s reported ‘burner’ Twitter accounts

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have hired a law firm to investigate the connection between president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo and secret Twitter accounts, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team retained the law firm of Paul/Weiss to conduct the investigation, Wojnarowski says.

The 76ers hired law firm of Paul/Weiss to conduct investigation into Bryan Colangelo and secret Twitter accounts, league sources tell ESPN. NBPA used that firm for its 2013 probe of Billy Hunter’s business practices with union. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2018

Wojnarowski reports the probe, first reported by The Ringer, has centered on Colangelo’s wife, Barbara, as the possible operator of her husband’s so-called burner accounts.

The revelations have reportedly angered and embarrassed the Sixers’ ownership group, which has discussed firing Colangelo. The team would like to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Colangelo has repeatedly stated he was previously unaware of any tweets by his wife, but those assertions have been met with skepticism around the league and within the Sixers organization, Wojnarowski reports.

According to Wojnarwoski, the NBA Players Association hired Paul/Weiss to deliver a special report on the business practices of former executive director Billy Hunter in 2013. It is believed that Paul/Weiss is using cyberintelligence consultants to assist them in the investigation, which sources say has included Colangelo surrendering his phones and electronic devices for scrutiny.