State grant jumpstarts York County robotic manufacturing project

YORK, P.A. --- The York Plan 2.0 Innovation District will soon bring a futuristic feel.

The community revitalization and economic development project looks to advance the local manufacturing industry into the future.

"This is the place where we bring all the components needed to become one of the smartest places on Earth. This is the date where we begin our climb back into the global leadership position that York was known for in the last century," said York Mayor Michael Helfrich.

A 240,000 square foot campus will be the hub in a long-vacant lot in the northwest corner of York.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday the state will issue a $6 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), jumpstarting phase one and two of the project.

The inside of the facility will feature robotic device development and assembly, design workshops, and office and lab space.

"This project is an example of the good that can happen when state government, Pennsylvania cities and private industry collaborate to bring new jobs and new industry to the citizens of Pennsylvania," said Governor Wolf.

Kevin Schreiber, CEO of the York County Economic Alliance, said the plan will bring an "immeasurable" economic impact.

"Ultimately, we're talking a couple hundred jobs here, on-site, but it's the indirect benefit of working with our local manufacturers to help strengthen that supply chain and help them convert to the future economy, as well," said Schreiber.

John McElligott, CEO of York Exponential, the group spear-heading the issue, said he believes this robotic wave will "collaborate" with current workers, not replace them.

He said advancing technology in manufacturing can help offset an aging workforce while giving the industry another century of success.

"We can use technology like this to keep our manufacturers stay viable, our older workers continue to work longer while these robots take over some of the dull, dirty, dangerous parts while we train the first generation of robot mechanics," said McElligott.

Officials say the state grant is a match grant and they plan to match the $6 million in private investments.

The hope is they will break ground by the end of the year.