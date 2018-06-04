× State Police seek Megan’s Law offender who did not register new address

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a Megan’s Law offender who allegedly changed addresses without notifying authorities.

Miguel Angel Rivera Jr., 54, is accused of moving from his last registered address on the 10000 block of Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township and not registering his new address with State Police, as he is required to do as a Megan’s Law offender.

Police do not know Rivera’s current whereabouts, but he is believed to have moved to New York.

In addition to the arrest warrant for his alleged Megan’s Law violation, Rivera is also wanted in Dauphin County for probation violations, police say.

Anyone with information on Rivera’s location is asked to contact State Police at (717) 865-2194.