Summer food program begins in Columbia, Wrightsville

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WPMT) – The 2018 summer food program started in Columbia, Lancaster County and Wrightsville, York County today.

The program provides meals to children 18 and younger.

The meals are available Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals can be found at the following locations:

Zion AME Church: 222 South 5th Street, Columbia, PA

American Legion: 329 Chestnut Street, Columbia, PA

Columbia Presbyterian: 360 Locust Street, Columbia, PA

Columbia High School: 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia, PA

Red Rose VFW: 401 Manor Street, Columbia, PA

St. John’s Lutheran Church: 23 South 6th Street, Columbia, PA

Wagon Werks: 920 Plane Street, Columbia, PA

Wrightsville Presbyterian: 205 North 2nd Street, Wrightsville, PA

The program runs until August 17.