Susquehanna Township Police arrest man accused of leading high-speed chase through Harrisburg

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Susquehanna Township Police arrested a 26-year-old Dauphin County man accused of leading police on a chase through Harrisburg after fleeing the scene of an accident Sunday night.

Indra Bhugel is charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding police, reckless endangerment and several summary violations in connection to the incident, which occurred at 11:10 p.m.

According to police, an officer observed a vehicle crash in front of a store on the 500 block of N. Progress Avenue. After smashing into the store, the driver allegedly backed into a parked car, and fled the scene, leading police on a high-speed chase southbound on Progress Avenue. The driver allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Progress Avenue and Walnut Street, where the officer abandoned the chase due to the reckless behavior of the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as Bhugel, then crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Market Street and Hoffer Lane in Penbrook and was apprehended, police say.

Bhugel was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, then taken to Dauphin County Booking Center for arraignment.