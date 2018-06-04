Woman accused of killing firefighter in car crash to be sentenced Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The woman who was driving under the influence when she hit and killed a Harrisburg firefighter last year will be sentenced on Monday.

Khanyae Kendall was found guilty back in February of several charges including vehicular homicide.

Police believe Kendall was under the influence when she ran a stop sign and collided with Fire Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe as he was responding to a fatal fire in March 2017. Authorities say Kendall fled the scene of the crash. DeVoe was a 21 year veteran of the Harrisburg Fire Bureau.

Kendall's sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.