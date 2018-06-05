Poisonous plant taking over Pennsylvania – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten
Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

FOX43 Job of the Day, sponsored by Elwood Staffing

Posted 10:40 AM, June 5, 2018, by

Today’s Job of the Day:

Allen Distribution
Carlisle PA
Forklift / Shipping Clerks / General Labor / Sanitation
Various Shifts – Temp -to – Hire – Benefits!
Contact our Carlisle Branch – 717-218-5011
With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Elwood Staffing  is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Elwood Staffing has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs. Visit Elwood Staffing’s website here.
Related stories