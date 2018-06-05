× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (June 5, 2018)

The Philadelphia Eagles will not be visiting the White House, according to a public statement from President Trump. The President rescinded his invitation to celebrate the Super Bowl win, blaming the team’s political activism. We’re talking to local Eagles fans today, including those who are planning still heading down to Washington DC to participate in a “Celebration of America.” You can expect more on this story coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four.

Here’s what the White House said Monday

School is out, summer is on! If you have air travel in your family vacation plans, get caught up with TSA’s advice on what is not permitted in your carry-on, today on FOX43 News First at Four. We’ll be at Harrisburg International Airport with TSA tips and a look at some of the… questionable… items that passengers have tried to slip through the checkpoints.