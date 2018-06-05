× Here’s who our area teams selected on Day 1 of the 2018 MLB Draft

Day 1 of the MLB Draft was held on Monday.

The day consisted of 78 players being selected by Major League teams, including some by our four area teams.

Here’s who our area teams selected on Day 1:

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Round 1, Pick 11 – Grayson Rodriguez, P

Rodriguez is a high school pitcher with a big 6’5″ frame and weighing 220 lbs.

Baseball America says that Rodriguez has a live fastball that sits in the mid-90’s, along with a slider and curveball.

CBA Round, Pick 37 – Cadyn Grenier, SS

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Round 1, Pick 3 – Alec Bohm, 3B

Bohm played his college baseball at Wichita State, where he dominated this past season.

He was ranked by many as the top power bat in this draft class.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

Round 1, Pick 10 – Travis Swaggerty, OF

Swaggerty was one of the top college outfielders this past season.

Besides his incredible name, Swaggerty is known as a well rounded player.

CBA Round, Pick 36 – Gunnar Hoglund, P

Round 2, Pick 51 – Braxton Ashcroft, P

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

Round 1, Pick 27 – Mason Denaburg, P

Denaburg can reach up to 98 MPH with his fastball, and throws a curve ball and slider as well.

Round 2, Pick 65 – Tim Cate, P