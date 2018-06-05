× Special election will not be held to fill Sen. Scott Wagner’s seat

HARRISBURG — A special election will not be held to fill the 28th Senate District seat that was held by Sen. Scott Wagner, who resigned Monday to focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Gov. Tom Wolf.

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack released his decision Tuesday in a letter to Senate leaders and Wolf administration officials.

“I am writing to advise you that, under the authority of Section 628 of Pennsylvania’s Election Code, 25 P.S.§ 2778, I am declining to issue a writ of election to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Sen. Scott Wagner in the 28th Senate District,” the letter said.

The statute states, “if the vacancy shall occur less than seven (7) months prior to the expiration of the term, a special election shall be held only if, in the opinion of the presiding officer, the election is in the public interest.”

Lt. Gov. Stack cited costs as well as the redundancy of a special election at the November 6 General Election as to reasons why he declined to issue the order.

The letter concludes by saying, “The winner of such an election would be eligible to serve for fewer than 20 days following certification, and therefore it is my opinion that this is not in the public interest.”

The 28th Senate District covers a large part of York County.