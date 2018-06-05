× State baseball action includes walk-off win for Cumberland Valley

The PIAA baseball tournament began with first round action on Monday. Among the local teams advancing into the quarterfinals is Cumberland Valley. The Eagles rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Downingtown West 3-2. Dave Mangold was the hero, driving in the winning run in walk-off fashion. Here are highlights and postgame reaction from the Eagles victory along with Ephrata’s game against Mars.

