12-year-old facing terroristic threats charges after making video targeting classmate, Manheim Central Middle School

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A 12-year-old is facing terroristic threats charges after allegedly creating a video that threatened another juvenile and Manheim Central Middle School.

On June 5, police responded to a report that a 12-year-old juvenile created a video that included threatening statements directed towards another juvenile and the Manheim Central Middle School.

The video was posted on YouTube and the mother of the juvenile being threatened in the video received a copy and reported it.

Both of the juveniles attend the school and are acquainted with each other.

The middle school immediately took proactive measures regarding the incident, and the juvenile will be charged with two counts of terroristic threats.