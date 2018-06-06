A comfortable, dry day Thursday with plenty of sunshine

REFRESHING AND CRISP

Clouds depart by evening setting up mainly clear conditions as high pressure dominates. Bright skies and comfortable conditions for Thursday. Highs are a tad warmer and near seasonable averages in the middle and upper 70s. Despite a weakening, washout front dropping south early Friday morning. It’s warmer to end the week with highs back into the lower and middle 80s. A stray thunderstorm late in the day towards evening can’t be ruled out but overall it’s a dry day. Shower chances increase into the overnight, as a wave develops along the stalled boundary hanging nearby.

WEEKEND NOT A COMPLETE WASHOUT

Showers and thunderstorms are likely for the start of our weekend. Temperatures are held near 80 degrees. Showers lingering into early Sunday, however, the rest of the day is much drier. Clouds are slow to break but sunshine is expected, especially, later in the day. Readings are near seasonable averages in the middle and upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK

Cool start to the day in the lower and middle 50s. Very comfortable too. Skies are partly cloudy and afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 70s. Another dry day expected Tuesday with in and out sunshine. Highs are a tad warmer near 80 degrees. Next system brings a threat for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Ahead of the front, temperatures warm into the lower 80s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist