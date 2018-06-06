× Bystanders step forward to help in arrest of retail theft suspect at South Hanover Walmart

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Adams County — Some quick-thinking customers helped West Manheim Township Police apprehend the suspect in a retail theft at a Walmart store on the 1800 block of Baltimore Pike on Monday, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as Joshua James Williams, 30, had taken a large-screen TV from the South Hanover Walmart. Several customers pursued him as he attempted to make off with the merchandise, blocking his shopping cart with their vehicles, police say. But Williams eluded them and continued to drag the television along the road as others tried to grab him, according to police.

At that point, a West Manheim Township police officer observed the commotion and arrived on scene to investigate. When Williams saw the officer, he allegedly dropped the TV and fled on foot, refusing police commands to stop. The officer eventually used a Taser device on Williams, but Williams continued to resist arrest and managed to scale a fence and flee as the officer continued to pursue him.

The officer eventually caught Williams and got him to the ground, but Williams continued to struggle, according to police. A bystander stopped forward and assisted the officer in restraining Williams, who was eventually handcuffed when a Penn Township Police officer arrived on scene.

Williams was charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property, providing false identification, and resisting arrest. He was also detained for a parole violation, police say. He is currently in prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.

The 65-inch Phillips TV, valued at $698.00, was recovered and returned to Wal-Mart. The West Manheim Township Police officer suffered minor injuries, but did not require medical treatment, police say.