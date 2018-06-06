× Cocalico HS grad, two Shippensburg players selected on final day of MLB Draft

Three players with local connections were taken on the final day of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.

And it started with Cocalico Senior High School’s Nicholas Lucky.

Lucky, a Denver, Pa. native, was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 14th round. The 6-foot, 185-pound left-handed hitter played middle infield for the Eagles.

He is a Coastal Carolina University commit.

Then in the 27th round, two Shippensburg players were drafted within seven picks of each other.

Gabe Mosser was taken off the board first, 801st overall by the San Diego Padres. In his four years at Shippensburg, Mosser posted a 4.39 ERA and tallied more than 250 strikeouts.

The 6-foot-4, 179-pound right-hander had a strong junior season — allowing 30 runs in 79 innings of action, en route to a 2.62 ERA. Mosser struck out 86 hitters in 13 starts.

A year later — his senior season — Mosser tossed six complete games in 12 starts. He issued a 3.28 ERA and led the team with 93 strikeouts.

Seven spots later, Cash Gladfelter was drafted by the Seattle Mariners.

Gladfelter, an infielder, just finished up his junior year with the Raiders. He hit .324 and drove in 33 runs for Shippensburg in 2018.

The left-handed hitter is a 2015 West York Area High School graduate. He was a teammate of Brett Kinneman, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh round on Tuesday.