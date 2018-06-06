Enola teen arrested after drugs found in Ocean City motel room

OCEAN CITY, Md. — An Enola teen was arrested earlier this week in Ocean City after police say motel staff members found a large amount of drugs in the room he had rented.

Staff members entered the room of 19-year-old Justin Culley to clean and re-rent it after he failed to check out at the scheduled time. That’s when they allegedly found the drugs in plain view.

Police seized several pounds of marijuana, over 300 prescription pills, and a large amount of mushrooms, LSD, MDMA, and additional drug paraphernalia in the room, according to a news release. Culley’s vehicle was scanned by a K-9 team, in which additional mushrooms and over $1,100 in currency were located.

Culley returned to the motel hours later and was arrested.

He is charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute LSD, possession of marijuana over 10 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, the release states.

Culley is being held without bond at Worcester County Jail.