× Exelon Generation will test emergency sirens around Three Mile Island on Thursday

Exelon Generation will be testing its emergency warning sirens for areas within a 10-mile radius of Three Mile Island on Thursday, June 7, law enforcement agencies say.

The semi-annual full volume test will be conducted at approximately 12:15 p.m. and sound for three minutes.

Its purpose is to warn residents living near the nuclear generating station in the event of an emergency.

Hearing one of the 96 sirens located in parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties serves as an alert to tune into an Emergency Alert System (EAS) television or station for information.