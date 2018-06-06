Former Worley & Obetz employees encouraged to attend job fair in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN TOWNSHIP -- After 72 years of business Worley & Obetz is closing the doors to their Penn Township based energy company leaving hundreds of people without jobs. The closure comes after a fraud investigation and the disappearance of the company's CEO.

A job fair will be held for those impacted by the closure. The job fair will be held June 12th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rhoads Energy Training Center at 205 Hazel Street in Lancaster.

Companies with open positions are encouraged to register online by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/job-fair-company-registration-registration-46771481761

The co-owner of Worley & Obetz plans to open a new firm called Obetz Energy. The energy firm is expected to start operations in July and already has a website. Learn more by visiting: http://www.obetzenergy.com/