× FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Detective George Ripley of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Homicide Investigation

Incident Date: 4/24/18

Location: 127 E. Maple St., York

Time: 5:02pm

Nylik Moore, age 18, was shot and killed while walking in the area of 127 E . Maple St. Witnesses described that the shooters were in a red or maroon car which drove by and shot numerous times hitting Nylik Moore and also hitting Jashan Wilson, age 20. Wilson’s injury was not life threatening. The shooters were described as wearing all black clothing and black ski masks.

*A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

2. Burglary Investigation

Incident Date: April 4 and April 14, 2018

Location: St. Mary’s Thrift Shop 26 E. College Ave. York, PA

Time: 8:30 p.m.

On 4/4/18, the suspect gained entry by breaking a window and removed cash from the register.

On 4/14/18, the suspect gained entry by breaking a window and attempt to take items from the register but was unsuccessful.

*A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

3. Homicide Investigation

Incident Date: 5/21/18

Location: 1st block of N. Franklin St.

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Phillip Banks, age 20, was shot and killed in the 1st block of N. Franklin St. Two suspects were seen entering the area of the 1st block of N. Franklin St. on foot and the same two were seen running from the scene immediately after the gunshots to a gold Buick. Investigators need help identifying the two males pictured as well as help identifying the gold Buick and its’ owner.

*A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

These cases and this information can be linked to at the York City Police Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/YorkCityPD/

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **