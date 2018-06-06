× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (June 6, 2018)

The latest tonight on the closure of local energy companies including Worley & Obetz.

Former co-owner, Seth Obetz told FOX43 he’s going to try to keep serving employees and customers by creating a new company called “Obetz Energy.”

We’re talking to people that have been impacted by the closure — including volunteer firefighters in Manheim, Lancaster County.

Here’s our story on the closure.

In York County, there`s a class to teach people what to look for and how they can better support someone who may be suicidal. Organizers say it’s not a counseling method; rather, it’s a way to offer hope through positive action.

FOX43’s Grace Griffaton has more on the class and why organizers say it`s vital.