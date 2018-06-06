× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (June 6, 2018)

The “Right to Try” bill has become law, giving terminally ill patients the right to seek drug treatments that have not been fully approved by the Federal Food and Drug Administration. Advocates for the bill say this will give new hope to people who no longer have time to wait for tests and approvals, but critics worry it will lead to patients being taken advantage of by health care scammers. We’re covering this complicated conversation today on FOX43 News First at Four.