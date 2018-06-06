Hitting the Range with Briarwood & Brewery Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett hit the range at Briarwood Gold Club to learn how to hit the ball off the tee. Straight! We talked with Rick Saxon, General Manager of Briarwood and a PGA Professional about the art of hitting the ball.

Plus we talked with Vicki Stambaugh about the Bud Light Orange that's out this year.

For more information about Briarwood and Brewery Products, checkout their websites at: https://www.briarwoodgolfclubs.com & http://www.breweryproducts.com