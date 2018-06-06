Member of Dover Twp. Volunteer Fire Department dies

YORK COUNTY — A member of the Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department has died.

Grant Froman, who was performing maintenance on Service 9, the traffic control unit, was found by a neighbor and life saving measures were immediately started, the fire department said in a Facebook post Wednesday night.

He was pronounced dead at York Hospital.

“Grant has been a very active member since 2001,” the post added. “He has been very involved with fire police, but was also found helping with many other aspects of the department.

“Grant had a passion for cooking, and woodworking, often bringing these talents to the department to assist. He loved helping anyone and was always in a upbeat, ready to go mood. We will miss Grant here at our department. But will never forget his commitment.”