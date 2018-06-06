PA teen went missing May 25 at mall in Laurel, MD

A 16-year-old girl went missing May 25 while visiting family in Laurel, Maryland, according to the Carlisle Police Department.

Doris Benitez-Cabrera was last seen in a mall in the Laurel area.

Police say she had told her mother that she needed to use the restroom while walking around the mall and never returned.

Benitez-Cabrera was wearing a pink, short sleeve blouse, black exercise tights and black sandals, police add.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.