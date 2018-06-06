Police: Motorists should avoid roadways near salvage yard that caught fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CODORUS TWP., York County -- UPDATE: Southwestern Regional Police are advising motorists to avoid roadways around Eichelberger's U-Pull-It salvage yard in North Codorus Township as a large amount of fire equipment is still on the scene following a two-alarm fire.

The roadways include Stoverstown Road, Sunnyside Road and Fire Hall Road.

It is believed that a vehicle caught fire as an individual was working on it Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The fire spread to other vehicles on the lot as well as several offices belonging to the business, police add.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Police say roadways may be closed for several more hours.

Previously: Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at Eichelberger's U-Pull-It.

The salvage yard is located in the 1300 block of Sunnyside Road in North Codorus Township.

The call went out at 2:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.