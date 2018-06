LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are asking for assistance from the public to help identify the individuals who allegedly used credit cards that were stolen out of vehicles.

The alleged vehicle break-ins occurred during the overnight hours of June 4-5 in the 900 and 1000 blocks of Clark Street in Lancaster Township, police say.

Anyone with information should call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit an anonymous tip here.