× White House contractor arrested at checkpoint on attempted murder warrant

A White House contractor wanted by police on an attempted first-degree murder charge was arrested as he came into work on Tuesday, law enforcement officials said.

The contractor was working for the National Security Council, a person familiar with the matter said.

It’s not yet clear in what capacity he was working, and the person said his badge access was only to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, not to the West Wing, where the President’s offices are.

In a statement, the US Secret Service said it was notified on Monday the contractor, Martese Edwards, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by Prince George’s County in Maryland, just outside of Washington.

“Edwards was promptly arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers at a checkpoint outside of the White House complex when he was reporting to work as a contractor,” the Secret Service statement read.

The agency said he was transported to a Washington Metropolitan Police Department station for processing.

Separately, a law enforcement official said Edwards was wanted for attempted first-degree murder. But the precise details of the charges were unknown.

As a contractor, Edwards would be subject to security screenings before entering the White House grounds.

White House and NSC officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.