76ers and GM Bryan Coleangelo agree to part ways, according to report

Update, 12:10 p.m.: The 76ers have released an official statement regarding Coleangelo’s status. The team confirmed Coleangelo has resigned.

Statement from 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris: pic.twitter.com/eCmz42FD7P — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 7, 2018

“It has become clear Bryan’s relationship with our team and his ability to lead the 76ers moving forward has been compromised,” the team’s statement reads in part. “Recognizing the detrimental impact this matter had on the organization, Coleangelo offered his resignation.”

Original Story

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers and embattled general manager Bryan Coleangelo have agreed to part ways, according to ESPN basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Philadelphia and Bryan Colangelo have agreed to part ways, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2018

The team will make the news official at a press conference this afternoon, Wojnarowski reports. Head coach Brett Brown will handle the team’s day-to-day operations in the interim until a permanent GM can be found, according to Wojnarowski.

In the wake of the twitter burner account probe, Bryan Colangelo's departure in Philadelphia is expected to be described as a resignation, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2018

Coleangelo came under fire when sports website The Ringer released a detailed report that tied him to a series of “burner” accounts on Twitter that occasionally tweeted statements critical of 76ers players, management and critics of Coleangelo. Some of the tweets even released sensitive medical information about players like Joel Embiid.

Earlier this week, the Sixers announced they had hired an independent law firm to investigate the reports.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will post more information as it becomes available.