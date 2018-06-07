Bear sightings in Central PA – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten
Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Argument over honey bun leads to shooting death of teen

Posted 10:26 AM, June 7, 2018, by

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A teenager is dead after he was shot by his half-brother during an argument over a honey bun, according to authorities in Fayette County, Tenessee.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department said 18-year-old Marcus Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a house on Feathers Chapel Drive.

His half-brother, 34-year-old Jerome Howse, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and illegal gun possession, according to WREG.

The sheriff's office said the two were arguing over "a small sum of money and a honey bun."

Jones' Facebook account indicated he had recently graduated from Fayette Ware High School.