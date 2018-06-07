Attorney of former Hershey Country Club employee speaks out amid federal sexual harassment lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- A federal sexual harassment lawsuit has hit the sweetest place on earth.

“She was subject to sexual harassment as was one, if not other servers and bartenders, females, at the hands of one of the members," said Larry Weisberg, attorney.

Attorney Larry Weisberg, who represents former ‘Hershey Country Club’ employee Danika McCurd, says his client was fired for complaining about sexual misconduct from a regular Hershey Country Club member.

“Every time he would come into the club, even to the level of physical touching, he would try to hug her and try to kiss her," said Weisburg.

We reached out to Ms. McCurdy — who declined to speak on camera— however Weisburg says his client, who was a bartender and server for almost 10 years at the club reported the incidents on multiple occasions to management, but nothing was done about it.

“Towards the end of her employment she actually made a written report to her manager and was kind of told by the one manager to kind of not worry about it," added Weisburg.

According to Weisburg, McCurdy was fired in July of 2017 and was told by management it was because of a $3.45 shortage.

“She was terminated a couple weeks later for reasons that we believe to be a pretext for you know, retaliation for this type of reporting," added Weisburg.

FOX43 reached out to ‘Hershey Entertainment and Resorts,' and they replied with the following statement in part quote — “Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company does not tolerate harassment, discrimination, or retaliation of any kind in the workplace. Ms. McCurdy’s termination was in accordance with company policies and was unrelated to any sexual harassment or retaliation claim.”

“They do need to be accountable and they do need to take action," said Weisburg.

“It’s really important to understand that this is a very prevalent problem in our communities and certainly in our workplaces," said Donna Greco, Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape.

Donna Greco with Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape says if you are being sexually harassed in the workplace, there are some things you can do.

“They can tell the person to stop the behavior and that it makes them feel uncomfortable, if that behavior continues they absolutely have a right to report it to a supervisor," said Greco.

McCurdy is seeking an unspecified amount of financial damages, including back pay.