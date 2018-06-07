× Baltimore Ravens docked two practices, owner and head coach fined due to violation of NFL rules

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have been fined and docked two OTA practices this week due to an unspecified infraction of league rules.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Head coach John Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti are facing potential fines as well, with some reports saying that Harbaugh will be fined $50,000, while Bisciotti will be fined $100,000.

The team was originally scheduled to have practice today and Friday.

This is not the first time the team has faced similar penalties in 2016, when three OTA days were taken away and Harbaugh was fined $50,000.