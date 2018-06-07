× Bishop of Harrisburg announces appointment changes

The Most Reverend Ronald W. Gainer, Bishop of Harrisburg, has made the following appointments that become effective on June 18, 2018:

The Very Reverend William C. Forrey from Pastor, Saint Patrick Parish, Carlisle to Secretary for Clergy for the Diocese of Harrisburg and Pastor, Holy Infant Parish, Manchester.

Reverend Martin O Moran from Pastor, Divine Redeemer Parish, Mount Carmel to Pastor, Saint Patrick Parish, Carlisle.

Reverend Mark E. Weiss from Pastor, Holy Infant Parish, Manchester to Pastor, Saint Joseph Parish, Dallastown.

Reverend Ryan M. Fischer from Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, Hanover to Pastor, Divine Redeemer Parish, Mount Carmel.

At the presentation of Reverend Tomy Joseph, Vice Provincial of the Fransalian Missionaries:

The Reverend Dijo Thomas, MSFS from Hospital Chaplain, Hershey Medical Center to Pastor, Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish, Marysville and Saint Bernadette Mission, Duncannon.

The Reverend Augustine Joseph, MSFS from Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, Mechanicsburg to Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, Danville, Chaplain, Geisinger Medical Center, Danville and Danville State Hospital, Danville.

At the presentation of the Very Reverend Dominic Eshikena, OP, Vicar Provincial for North America and the Caribbean:

The Reverend Bernard Ayo Oniwe, OP to Parochial Vicar, Good Shepherd Parish, Camp Hill.

The Reverend Ignatius Madumere, OP from Parochial Vicar Saint Joseph Parish, Danville, Chaplain, Geisinger Medical Center and Danville State Hospital, Danville to Hospital Chaplain, Hershey Medical Center, Hershey with residence at Saint Joan of Arc Parish.

The Reverend Benedict Faneye, OP has been reassigned by his Community.

At the presentation of the Reverend Antony Paulose, Coordinator for the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate:

The Reverend Sebastian Thekkedath, CMI, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, Lancaster to Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lancaster. Father Sebastian remains part-time Chaplain for Lancaster General Hospital.

Reverend Steven Arena from Parochial Vicar, Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Hershey to Parochial Vicar, Saint John Neumann Parish, Lancaster and Chaplain Lancaster Catholic High School, Lancaster.

Reverend Brian Olkowski from Parochial Vicar, Corpus Christi Parish, Chambersburg to Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, Lancaster and San Juan Bautista Parish, Lancaster.

Reverend Richard J. Lyons, newly ordained, to Parochial Vicar, Corpus Christi Parish, Chambersburg.

Reverend Stephen J. Logue, newly ordained, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, York. Father Logue will return for graduate studies in Rome in September.

Reverend Kenneth C. Roth, newly ordained, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Hershey.

Reverend Timothy J. Sahd, newly ordained, Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, Mechanicsburg and Chaplain, Trinity High School, Shiremanstown.

Reverend Matthew C. Morelli, newly ordained, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph Parish, Hanover and Chaplain, Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown.

Reverend Benjamin J. Dunkelberger, newly ordained, to Parochial Vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, New Freedom and Campus Minister, York College of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE: Diocese of Harrisburg