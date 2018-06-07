× Dauphin County man facing charges after allegedly breaking into former co-worker’s home, stalking her

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing several charges after allegedly breaking into a former co-worker’s home and stalking her.

Grant Moore, 22, is facing burglary, stalking, harassment, and carrying a firearm without a license charges of the incident.

On June 6, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Ringneck Drive in Harrisburg in response to a masked home invasion.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim who said she was in her living room when an unidentified suspect entered her apartment through the unlocked front door.

The victim told police that the suspect was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and mask that covered the lower part of his face.

The intruder didn’t say anything to the victim before abruptly turning around and fleeing the area.

While police were still on the scene, the victim’s roommate arrived home and reported to police that she was having problems with a former co-worker, identified as Moore.

She told police that Moore had been calling her repeatedly, sending her messaged and flowers, and showing up at her residence uninvited and unannounced.

Police responded to Moore’s residence on Wakefield Road, where he was interviewed and then arrested.

He was placed in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.