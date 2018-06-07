× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (June 7, 2018)

Some Lancaster County police departments now have a streamlined system for sharing information, dubbed COBRA. COBRA collects records from participating departments, allowing police from neighboring regions to easily search individuals, places, vehicles and other valuable data. One area police officer referred to the program as “a Facebook for suspects.” Lancaster officers expect this system to improve their investigations, and you can expect more on this story coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four.

Read more on COBRA here.