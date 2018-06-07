× House passes bill that could require students to take citizenship test before graduating high school

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Students could soon be required to take a citizenship test at least once before graduating.

The House agreed on changes the Senate made to House Bill 564 by a 167-27 vote on Wednesday.

Now, it will head to Gov. Tom Wolf for enactment.

The test won’t be a requirement for students to graduate, but will be required to be taken at least once.

Students who earn a perfect score on the test would receive a certificate of recognition from the Department of Education.

The test would test a student’s understanding of the “nature, purpose, principles and structure of the United States constitutional democracy… and the rights and responsibilities of citizenship,” according to the bill.

Each school would be able to determine the test’s format and how it was administered.

Schools would have the option to use the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services test to fulfill the requirements.

That test is the same test that immigrants are required to pass to become citizens,