Lady Gaga steps into the spotlight in the 'A Star is Born' trailer

The trailer for Bradley Cooper’s anticipated directorial debut is here, and so far, it sounds like a winner.

In “A Star is Born,” Cooper stars as a country music singer who comes across an undiscovered talent, played by Lady Gaga, whose voice and potential star power captivate him.

What follows can be seen in the trailer — an intimate relationship, success, and all the troubles that come with both.

This marks Lady Gaga’s first leading role in a major motion picture.

It’s the third remake of the movie that has previously starred Janet Gaynor and Frederic March (in a 1937 film) and Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson (in a 1976 film).

Sam Elliott, Dave Chappelle, and Andrew Dice Clay star alongside Cooper and Lady Gaga in the new version.

Lady Gaga wrote a number of original songs for the film with Cooper and other artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson, the studio said.

The movie is set for release on October 5, 2018.